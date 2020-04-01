Fountains Of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger Dies From Complications Of COVID-19

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Adam Schlesinger, a singer-songwriter who co-founded the indie-pop bands Fountains of Wayne, and Ivy, died on Wednesday. He was 52.

According to the New York Times, Schlesinger’s longtime attorney Josh Grier said that Schlesinger died from complications of coronavirus.

His passing comes just two days after Schlesinger was reported to be on a ventilator and medically sedated as he tried to overcome the virus.

Schlesinger and Chris Collingwood founded Fountains of Wayne in 1995, with music that captured the zeitgeist of Generation X with songs such as “Hackensack,” “Denise,” and “Red Dragon Tattoo.”

While Fountains of Wayne only generated modest record sales, the group became a cult favorite with their best-known hit “Stacy’s Mom” cracking the Billboard Hot 100 in 2003.

Schlesinger was also a founding member of the indie-pop group Ivy and the ‘supergroup’ Tinted Windows alongside Smashing Pumpkins James Iha; Hanson’s Tayler Hanson, and Cheap Trick’s Bun E. Carlos.

More recently, he served as the primary composer and producer for the synth-pop duo Fever High.

In addition to his work as a performing artist, Schlesinger also had a successful career writing songs for film, television, and theater. He collaborated with David Javerbaum to write songs for the 2008 Broadway musical adaption of John Waters’s 1990 film “Cry-Baby” and wrote the theme song for the 1996 movie “That Thing You Do” directed by Tom Hanks, which won Schlesinger an Academy Award.

He was nominated for two Grammys for his work with Fountains of Wayne, but wouldn’t win one of the coveted trophies until 2010 when “A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All!,” an album for which he co-wrote 8 songs, took the prize for Best Comedy Album.

Fountains Of Wayne in 2011