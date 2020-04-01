Big Management Co-Founder Gary Salzman Dies From COVID-19 Complications

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — On Wednesday, New York-based Big Management announced that veteran talent manager and company co-founder Gary Salzman had passed away due to complications of COVID-19.

In a statement posted to their social media on Wednesday, a spokesperson for Big Entertainment wrote:

“As we are all facing this difficult time, it is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that we send this today. Our dear friend, Gary Salzman has passed away yesterday evening due to complications battling the COVID-19.

“We here at Big Management join Gary’s family, friends, and loved ones in this great loss. For those of you who knew Gary, we ask that you remember and celebrate his smile, hard work ethic, sense of humor, and big heart. We hope that in this tough time you are all able to remember Gary’s passion and love for not only the music industry but for each and every artist he’s worked with throughout his dedicated career.

“We hope everyone stays healthy and connected with your loved ones. We are all in this together and hope to represent Big Management while continuing Gary’s legacy. Gary has made such an impact on so many people’s lives and it’s hard to imagine a future without his big heart and smile.

“We all join together to extend our heartfelt sympathy to Gary’s family, friends, and loved ones.

“We will be sure to notify everyone as best as possible regarding future arrangements. Thank you and please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions or concerns.”

Salzman, along with his business partner Joe Koppie, founded Big Management in 1991. Since its launch, the company promoted or managed an EDM-heavy roster that included artists such as David Guetta, Jason Nevins, Everything But The Girl, and Todd Terry.

More recently, the company expanded its scope to include music promotion, music marketing, A&R consulting, publishing, and collaborations with major labels.