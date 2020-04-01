Lizzo Treats Emergency Staff At A Detroit Hospital To Lunch

DETROIT (CelebrityAccess) — Music artist Lizzo treated medical staff at a Michigan hospital to lunch, providing a little support as they cope with the growing health crisis inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a post on Twitter, emergency room staff at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit thanked Lizzo for providing the meal.

The post included a video that Lizzo, a Detroit native, posted announcing the delivery of the meal.

SURPRISE! @lizzo treated our ER staff at #HenryFordHospital to lunch today and shared a message of thanks to our #HealthcareHeroes on the front lines. #Lizzo, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for making our day brighter with your generosity. 💙 pic.twitter.com/sM5H8DIImg — Henry Ford News (@HenryFordNews) March 31, 2020

“We did everything we could to keep it safe for y’all. … I love you guys,” Lizzo said in the video. “Thank you so much for being the heroes in this story. And we’re staying inside and we’re praying and thinking of you guys every single day. God bless you.”

Detroit has seen almost 3,800 cases of COVID-19, with at least 120 confirmed deaths. Staff at Henry Ford Hospital, which is located in downtown Detroit, are on the front lines.