Lucian Grainge Recovering From Home After Being Hospitalized With ‘Severe’ COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Billboard is reporting that Universal Music Group Chairman & CEO Sir Lucian Grainge has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home from a nasty bout of COVID-19.

Grainge, who is 60, was diagnosed with the virus on March 13th and subsequently hospitalized at Los Angeles’ UCLA Medical Center.

Following his diagnosis, UMG closed their Los Angeles office, an early harbinger for the stay at home order California Governor Gavin Newsom announced on March 19th.

In an email sent to staff obtained by Billboard, Grainge said that his symptoms were “severe” but said he is on the road to a full recovery.

“Take it from someone who’s been there: this thing is not just some bad flu. It’s as serious as it gets. As serious for the young and strong as it is for the old and infirm. Wherever you are in the world, take this pandemic as seriously as it deserves to be taken. Listen to and obey the guidance of your public health authorities,” he wrote in the email, per Billboard.

Grainge thanked his doctors and first responders for treating him and other victims of COVID-19.

“Thanks to those on the front line of this crisis—the doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers whose dedication and skill brought me back to health—I am on my way to a full recovery. I will never be able to thank them enough. And the first responders and all the other essential workers putting their lives on the line out there for all of us—they are heroes, justly entitled to our deepest respect and gratitude,” he wrote.