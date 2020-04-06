Rita Wilson Performs For The First Time Since Recovering From COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Singer-actor Rita Wilson has given her first performance since she and her husband Tom Hanks successfully recovered from COVID-19.

The 63-year-old recording artist on Sunday sang the national anthem at the NASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series Race from her home in Los Angeles.

For the remote performance, the couple’s youngest son, Truman Hanks, handled the camera work.

Both she and Hanks are still self-isolating after returning from quarantine in Australia where they were both first diagnosed.

“All of this would not be possible without good health. So, today, March 29, I am celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given, and my continued good health, even now as a COVID 19 survivor,” she wrote in a post on Instagram. “Please take a moment today to acknowledge the amazing creation your bodies are and to thank it for doing so much.”