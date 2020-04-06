Canadian Recording Artist And Producer Barry Allen Dies

EDMONTON, Alberta (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian rock musician and record producer/engineer Barry Allen has died of an undisclosed illness, according to CTV News Edmonton. He was 74.

Allen began his career in the industry in the early 1960s as a guitarist and backup singer for Wes Dakus & The Rebels, where he came to the attention of noted producer Norman Petty, who signed both the band and Allen to recording contracts.

Starting in 1965, Allen scored a series of hits, including “Easy Come, Easy Go,” “It’s Alright With Me Now,” and “Love Drops” on Capitol and won Canada’s Gold Leaf Award for Most Promising Male Vocalist

However, sales from his subsequent singles didn’t gain the same traction on the charts and he parted ways with Capitol.

His other projects included hosting the Calgary-based music television show “Come Together” and forming his own band “Cheyenne Winter.”

In more recent years, Allen has been the President and General Manager of Homestead Recorders, as well as chief engineer and producer at the label.

As well, he relaunched the “New Rebels” with local musicians in 2013 and reissued several of the group’s recordings such as “Love Drops” and “Goin’ Places” along with a new solo album “The Speed of Dark” in 2019

While a cause of death for Mr. Allen was not disclosed, he recently staged a reportedly successful battle with cancer, CTV News reported.