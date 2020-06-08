BTS Fans Match Group’s $1 Million Donation To Black Lives Matter

SEOUL (CelebrityAccess) – Fans of popular South Korean boy band BTS have matched the group’s $1 million donation to Black Lives Matter (BLM) in support of the US protests against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The whole thing started Thursday after BTS tweeted, “We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together. #BlackLivesMattter”

In response to the tweet, BTS fans (who are widely known as ARMY) in collaboration with volunteer fan collective, One In An ARMY (OIAA), started their own campaign using the viral hashtag #MatchAMillion to encourage fellow members of the community to match the k-pop group’s donation.

On Monday, OIAA said in a statement, “We’re so proud that ARMY have once again channeled their power for good and are making a real impact in the fight against anti-black racism. We stand in solidarity with black ARMY. They’re an important part of our family. And we stand with black people everywhere. Your voices deserve to be heard.”

According to OIAA, the campaign has already raised over $1 million from over 34,000 donators and will continue to raise funds for the foreseeable future.