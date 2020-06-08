German Agency Four Artists To Shut Down

(VIP) – For many years, Four Artists was an established industry player among the independent German concert agencies. Now the company is shutting down on July 31st and 14 employees have been let go, according to MusikWoche.

Founded in 1997 in Stuttgart and owned partly by Fantastic Four, the company employed up to 50 people at peak times after moving to Berlin.

Four Artists’ devolvement started after Alex Richter, co-founder and long-time managing director of the agency, surprisingly resigned in November 2019. Florian Hauss took over the leadership.

In May 2017 CTS Eventim planned to take over Four Artists but it was rejected by the Bundeskartellamt. In early 2020 most of the Four Artists workforce left and joined the new Folkert Koopmans agency All Artists Agency.