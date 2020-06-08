Late Rush Drummer Neil Peart’s Hometown Names A Lakeside Pavilion In His Honor

ST. CATHERINES, Ontario (CelebrityAccess) — The city of St. Catharines is honoring the late Rush drummer Neil Peart by naming a local concert venue in his name.

Earlier this year, the City asked the public for recommendations for the name of a pavilion at Lakeside Park and naming it after Peart was an “overwhelmingly” popular choice, Mayor Walter Sendzik told CHCH-TV in an interview.

The pavilion will officially be called the Neil Peart Pavilion at Lakeside Park.

Peart, who grew up in St. Catherine, served as the primary lyricist for progressive rock legends Rush, and named the band’s 1975 hit Lakeside Park after his home town.

Peart died in January at the age of 67.

Mayor Sendzik said the city is also planning to host a tribute event to honor Peart at some point later this year.