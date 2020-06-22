Brad Paisley To Headline Multi-City North American Live From The Drive-In Concert Series

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation is bringing their touring concert series “Live From The Drive-In” to north America this summer.

Country music artist Brad Paisley will headline performances in three cities – July 10-12 at Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis, IN, Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN, and the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, MO – as part of the concert series.

Joining Paisley will be Darius Rucker and Jon Pardi in Nashville; Nelly and hometown favorites El Monstero in St. Louis; while Jon Pardi, and Yacht Rock Revue will headline in Indianapolis.

As with other drive-in concerts, artists will be performing full live sets on stages set up in the parking lots of each of the venues.

Fans will be admitted via contactless ticket scanning at the gate and shown to a designated tailgate area where they can watch the show from a marked off space. Tickets will be sold per car and each car can have up to four passengers. Guests are allowed to bring chairs, food and drinks for tailgating.

“Around the world, we’re seeing a real eagerness from our fans and artists to safely get back to the concert experience,” said Tom See, President Live Nation Venues – US Concerts. “We are excited to unveil Live From The Drive-In – a completely unique outdoor concert series that will allow fans to enjoy live shows again, while socially distanced. We have an incredible line-up of artists like Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Nelly, Jon Pardi and more, who all share our vision to continue to create once-in-a-lifetime moments for fans and are excited to get back to live music through this reimagined experience.”

Live Nation UK announced a Live From The Drive-In concert series for the UK last week.