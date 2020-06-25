Amazon Strikes A Naming Rights Deal With Oak View Group For Seattle Arena

SEATTLE (CelebrityAccess) — E-commerce and streaming giant Amazon has secured a naming rights deal for the Seattle venue formerly known as KeyArena.

However, unlike most corporate naming rights partnerships, the arena won’t take on the Amazon moniker, but will instead be known as Climate Pledge Arena.

The choice of name is a callout to an partnership between Amazon and Global Optimism, which calls on signatories to be net zero carbon across their businesses by 2040—a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement.

As part of that pledge, Amazon and Oak View Group will make “significant investment” in Climate Pledge Arena to make it the first net zero carbon arena in the world to be certified by the International Living Future Institute.

“We’ve secured naming rights to the historic arena previously known as KeyArena. Instead of naming it after Amazon, we’re calling it Climate Pledge Arena as a regular reminder of the importance of fighting climate change,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. “We look forward to working together with Oak View Group, a new Climate Pledge signatory, and NHL Seattle to inspire global climate action.”

“There is no question that the state of our planet is a critical issue for all of us,” said Tim Leiweke, CEO, Oak View Group. “We have a responsibility to future generations to try to leave them with a better world. We love that Amazon is using its naming rights for a cause we care deeply about—this partnership is a visionary step for the facilities business and sport and music industries. Our goal is to be the most progressive, responsible, and sustainable venue in the world. It is not just about one arena—it’s a platform for us to step up and heal our planet.”

The 18,100-seat multi-purpose venue located in downtown Seattle is expected to host 200 events each year, including NHL Seattle, three-time WNBA world champion Seattle Storm, concerts, live entertainment and community events.

The arena has been shuttered since late 2018 and is currently undergoing a major overhaul to construct a brand-new arena under the landmark Paul Thiry-designed roof.

Upgrades planned for the arena include a shift to all-electric operations and the facility will be powered with 100% renewable electricity, both from on-site solar panels and off-site renewable energy.