Marc Geiger Exits WME, Lucy Dickins Named Co-Head Of Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — On Thursday, WME confirmed reports that had been circulating this week that Marc Geiger, WME Partner and Worldwide Head of Music, is exiting the company after 17 years.

“Under Marc’s leadership, WME’s Music division has become a global powerhouse,” Lloyd Braun, President of Endeavor’s Representation businesses said in a press statement. “During his tenure, Marc led countless agency initiatives and ‘firsts’ for the music industry, including the creation of Festivals and EDM divisions and building out WME’s leading London and Sydney music teams. We thank Marc for his countless contributions to WME and wish him all the best going forward.”

“The past 17 years have been an incredible ride, and I’ve been fortunate to work with some of the world’s best artists and colleagues,” added Geiger. “I’m proud of all that we accomplished, most especially the team we built during my time with the agency. I know they will achieve great things in the future.”

Geiger, who co-founded the Lolllapalooza festival and online music retailer ARTISTdirect, joined WME’s predecessor William Morris in 2003 as a Senior Vice President in the music division.

When WME merged with Endeavor in 2009, Geiger stepped up to oversee the music department and reps some of the biggest names in music, including David Byrne, Roger Waters, Ozzy, Tony Bennett, and Lady Gaga among others.

In addition to the announcement of Geiger’s exit from the agency, WME’s Co-Head of Music Sara Newkirk Simon is also transiting out of a leadership role at WME and will become a consultant for WME’s parent company Endeavor.

In Geiger’s place, Lucy Dickins has been promoted to Co-Head of WME’s Music division, creating a triumvurate with Scott Clayton and Kirk Sommer who will remain in their roles as Co-Heads.

“Scott, Lucy and Kirk have distinguished themselves through the artists they have championed, the reputations they’ve built, and the leadership they’ve demonstrated at WME,” said Braun. “Each brings unique experience, relationships and perspective that will help shape the future of our Music division.”