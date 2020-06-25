Sammy Hagar Says Its Time To Get Back To Work

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess)– Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, Sammy Hagar sparked controversy this week when he told Rolling Stone that he’s ready to die if that means he can return to the road.

“I’ll be comfortable playing a show before there’s a vaccine, if it’s declining and seems to be going away. I’m going to make a radical statement here. This is hard to say without stirring somebody up, but truthfully, I’d rather personally get sick and even die, if that’s what it takes,” Hagar told Rolling Stone.

“I would rather see everyone go back to work. If some of us have to sacrifice on that, OK. I will die for my children and my grandchildren to have a life anywhere close to the life that I had in this wonderful country. That’s just the way that I feel about it. I’m not going to go around spreading the disease. But there may be a time where we have to sacrifice. I mean, how many people die on the Earth every day? I have no idea. I’m sorry to say it, but we all gotta die, man,” he added.

At 72, Hagar finds himself in a vulnerable cohort that is at high risk of complications with the disease.

Other artists polled by Rolling Stone had a more cautious outlook on touring in the era of COVID-19.

John Fogerty described the virus as “scary” and said not opening up too early was the right move in his view.

“I’m afraid we’re probably end up going backwards. And I don’t want to be the guy who contributes to that. You go do a concert with 10,000 people, and then find out afterwards that some of them died? I don’t think any of us will really be ready until after we have a vaccine and people feel safe again. I’m an older person, and a lot of people my age have died. Maybe some other guy thinks it’s a good idea, but I’m not dying for Donald Trump. I’m not dying for the economy. How can you have any kind of a crowd?” Fogerty said.

Other artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Nicks, David Crosby, Buddy Guy and Chrissy Hynde, all said they weren’t ready to return to the road either, until the situation stabilizes.