The Big E Has Been Canceled For 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the large, multi-state fair and exposition The Big E announced that the event will not be taking place this year due to COVID-19.

In a statement, organizers said, in part “There is precedent in the Exposition’s 104-year history when the Fair was put on hold during WWI and for five years during WWII. We’ve made it through difficult times before, the Flood of 1936, the Hurricane of 1938, and 9-11, and together we’ll get through these unprecedented times as well.:

“We know our faithful fairgoers will be disappointed. This decision was difficult and complex but we all know in our hearts that it’s the right thing to do for the health and safety of the 1.6 million people who support us each year.”

Originally slated for Sept 18-Oct 4, the fair features multiple concert stages and is one of the biggest such events in the U.S.

According to the fair’s website, The Big E’s box office will directly contact people who have already bought advance tickets for events at this years fair.

Those who bought tickets for a previously scheduled Zach Williams concert on Sept. 20 will have their purchases fully refunded.

The 2021 edition of The Big E has already been scheduled for Sept. 17 to Oct. 3.