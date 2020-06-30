Music In Paranoid Times Podcast: Episode 6 Ft. Ryan MacDonald of Honest Heart Collective

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – In Episode 6 of Music In Paranoid Times, the podcast that seeks to uncover what drives ‘music people’ in the digital age, Juliette & Al talk to Ryan MacDonald of Honest Heart Collective about being kind to frontline workers, the band’s mutual love of Bruce Springsteen, the van accident that nearly ended their lives, and how their hometown’s blue collar, working class mentality has shaped the band’s drive.

You can listen to the Music In Paranoid Times podcast via Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or for free HERE .

Check out Episode 6 below:

