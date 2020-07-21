City Winery In Washington D.C. To ‘Pause’

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — On Tuesday, City Winery founder Michael Dorf announced that the venue chain was putting their Washington D.C. outlet “on pause” due to COVID-19.

In a statement, Dorf said: “The length of our temporary closure is unclear at this time, but we are optimistic that it will only last a short while. Ultimately, that timing will be dictated by uncontrollable factors that we are hopeful will work in our favor sooner than later.”

“This decision is not one that we took lightly, and one that has been made in order to preserve the continued existence of City Winery. I believe we will return stronger than ever to serving you, our incredible guests, putting on concerts, hosting private parties, and supporting our amazing team members, but for now, we are truly in survival mode. Although this process has been more painful to endure than we initially thought, we will get through this,” he added.

During its hiatus, the venue will still be available for private event inquiries.

The 42,000, four-floor venue, located at 1350 Okie Street in Northeast Washington, includes a working winery, a concert venue, a private event space, and a 175-seat restaurant and is the chain’s largest outlet.