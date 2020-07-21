The Avett Brothers Add A Second Drive-In Show At Charlotte Motor Speedway

CONCORD, NC (CelebrityAccess) — After their first show at the Charlotte Motor Speedway sold out in mere minutes, with a reported 20,000 fans looking to buy tickets, the Avett Brothers have added a second day of music.

The new date, which is set for August 29th, will see the Avett Brothers performing on the racetrack’s back stretch with the stage broadcast on the speedway’s 16,000 square-foot television screen, one of the largest screens in the world.

The concert will be socially distanced, with tickets sold by the carload (six to a car) and will be available at different price points, starting at $300 for reserved parking which will put fans front and center for the show, down to $100 for the more distant general admission lots.

Music will be played over FM car stereos via a low power transmitter at the track.

Fans will be able to leave their vehicles once parked, provided they remain close to their transportation. Outside food and beverages are permitted, but no grills will be allowed in the parking lots.

Both venue concession stands and restrooms will be open with socially distanced lines, but the band is not planning to sell merch at the venue, however, it will be available online at the point of ticket purchase.

The show, which will be the Avett’s first live performance in months, will see the band perform new material from their forthcoming album “The Third Gleam” which is due on August 28th via American Recordings through Loma Vista Recordings.