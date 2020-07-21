Foo Fighters, Jimmy Buffett, Jefferson Starship & NKOTB To Be Featured On Fenway Sessions Live Stream

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — Foo Fighters, Jimmy Buffett, Jefferson Starship and the New Kids on the Block have signed on for Fenway Sessions, a livestream concert that will benefit the Red Sox Fund and Live Nation’s Crew Nation program providing support for concert personnel affected by the COVID-19 shutdown.

The Fenway Sessions will feature performances by Jimmy Buffett, Jefferson Starship and Will Dailey, as well as historic concert footage from the Foo Fighers, and New Kids On The Block when they performed at the iconic stadium. Bell Biv Devo will also provide a special message during the event.

The livestream, which is scheduled for July 22nd, will be hosted by Will Dailey.

“Will Dailey has been a close friend of mine for years and when he approached us with the idea to host an event that would celebrate music and Fenway Park, all while raising funds for charity, we were completely on board,” said Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy. “Of course, this event would not be possible without our partners at Live Nation who have been instrumental in securing the talented artists who have graced the stage at Fenway Park since 2003. Once again, they have helped us deliver on an exceptional program, this time virtual, that pays tribute to music and our great ballpark.”

“We are excited to partner with our friends at the Red Sox to help bring the Fenway Sessions to life,” adde Don Law, President of Live Nation New England. “Concerts at Fenway Park are an experience like no other and we are thrilled to help celebrate a genuine New England summer tradition all while supporting the Red Sox Foundation and Crew Nation.”

footage and unique content from historical performances at Fenway Park performances by Jimmy Buffett, Jefferson Starship and Will Dailey, as well as iconic footage of the Foo Fighters and New Kids On The Block performing at the historic ballpark and a special message from Bell Biv DeVoe.

The livestream, which is scheduled for July 22nd at 7:05PM EDT, will be hosted by Will Dailey and can be seen at Fenway Park (Facebook.com/fenwaypark) and Live Nation New England (Facebook.com/livenationnewengland)’s Facebook pages.