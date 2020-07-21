Burger Records Founders Step Down, Label Rebrands Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

FREEMONT, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Independent California record label and retailer Burger Records announced that it plans to make major changes in the wake of widespread accusations of sexual misconduct against both staff and multiple artists associated with the label.

According to Consequence Of Sound, the allegations against Burger Records were compiled on a Instagram page called Lured_By_Burger_Records, which was created to “amplify the voices” of alleged victims of sexual assault “by predators involved with Burger Records.”

“Burger Records is responsible for curating a culture built on pedophilic tendencies and teenage fetishization, allowing predators access to the thousands of teenagers paying $$$ to go to their nearly-daily shows being held,” a post on the Instagram account alleged. “Men of Burger Records lured teens in vans, the back room of Burger Records, and a storage unit someone was living in within the Burger Records lot.”

The accusations, many of which were anonymous, were leveled against people associated with the brand and ranged from objectifying and demeaning treatment to sexual assault of underaged women.

In a statement released Monday evening, Burger Records pledged to make major structural changes to their organization, including a re-brand to BRGR RECS and the launch of an all-female imprint BRGRRRL.

As well, co-founder Lee Rickard will immediately step down from his role as label president, and fully divest all interest in the label while co-founder Sean Bohrman plans to step back into a “transitional role.”

In the interim Jessa Zapor-Gray will assume the role of interim label president. Zapor-Gray brings relevant marketing and label experience to the role, including a stint as VP of marketing at Interscope.

Additionally, the Burger Records retail location will be renamed and spun off as a new entity with no affiliation with Burger Records.

BRGR also announced plans to establish a counseling fund to help pay for counseling services for those who suffered such trauma at Burger Record events.