Gerald Ang Named MD At Wrner Music Singapore

SINGAPORE (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Singapore has named Gerald Ang as the new Managing Director of the label’s regional office.

Ang will assume the duties of his new role immediately, reporting to Simon Robson, President of Warner Music Asia.

Ang brings a wealth of experience in marketing and technology to his new gig, and most recently served as Marketing Director for Singtel’s Fintech and Mobile Financial Services divisions.

He’s also held marketing roles in Greater China for companies that include Discovery Networks and General Electric.

Ang began his career as a co-founder of marketing agency Frontal Productions, before working for tech firms Green Dot Internet Services and NCS Group.

In 2008 he moved into the Digital Marketing team at BlackBerry, before becoming a brand and digital leader at General Electric in 2012.

“I’m delighted to take the helm of Warner Music Singapore at such an exciting time for Warner Music. We’re focused on driving business domestically by expanding our Chinese roster and we’re gearing up to welcome back our international acts and continue to build their profile in the region. We’re all eager to deliver on a number of ambitious plans,” Ang said.