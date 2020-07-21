Noted Concert Promoter Mitch Slater Dead

(CelebrityAccess) — Mitch Slater, a noted concert promoter who played a key role in the consolidation of the concert industry under SFX at the turn of the century has died. He was 59.

His brother, Andy Slater, announced Mitch’s passing, saying: “To most people he was one of the architects of the modern concert era, but to me he was my baby brother. When he started in music, I said if you’re half as good at business as you are as a brother, you’ll be a great success. He far exceeded that mark.

“Our father taught us that our word had to be honored. Anyone who knew Mitch, knew that he lived by that.

“Our bond was as strong as it gets. A piece of me is gone. A piece of anyone who knew him is gone. Rest In Peace, little brother.”

Slater was best-know as one of the partners from Delsener-Slater Enterprises, a company he launched in 1987 with Ron Delsener which grew to become one of the most powerful regional concert promoters in the U.S.

In 1996, Delsener-Slater became the first of the major regional promoters acquired by Robert F.X. Sillerman in his bid to roll up the North American concert industry in a deal reported to be worth $107 million.

In March 2002, after a stint as President of Capitol Records, Slater returned to the concert promotion business with the acquisition of John Scher’s Metropolitan Entertainment.

The deal, worth a reported $3.5 million, included Darien Lake Performing Art Center in Darien Center, NY; Hammerstein Ballroom in New York; and presenting rights at Pier 6 in Baltimore, MD; the Scranton (PA) Cultural Center; New Jersey Performing Arts Center and the Morristown Community Theater.

However, Slater didn’t hold on to Metropolitan for long and after 8 months, he flipped it to Clear Channel for a reported $12 million just 8 months later.

He is survived by his wife Pamela Slater and daughters Lana, Amelia, Julia, brother Andrew and mother Rita.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Backyard Sports Cares.