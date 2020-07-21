Paul Cheetham To Step Down At The Verti Music Hall

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — Paul Cheetham, the booking director for the Verti Music Hall in Berlin, is stepping away from his post effective August 14th.

Cheetham joined AEG Germany team in 2017 and took part in the opening of the Verti in 2018.

“The Anschutz Entertainment Group would like to thank Paul Cheetham for his great commitment and his successful work in recent years as the person responsible for booking the Verti Music Hall. Paul Cheetham was an important part of the team at the opening of the Verti Music Hall in October 2018 and the establishment of the new venue in the Berlin event market. We wish him all the best for his future career. ”

The 4,500-capacity music hall, part of the Mercedes Platz complex in Berlin, is operated by Anschutz Entertainment Group Germany.

Before joining AEG, Paul Cheetham was Managing Director for Heartburst Management where he was involved in staging B2B events such as Popkomm, Berlin Music Week or most recently Germany`s leading music industry event, Reeperbahn Festival in Hamburg. He’s also done stints at London based promoter Mean Fiddler and Live Nation Scandinavia in Finland during his 20 years in the industry.

According to German publication Stadium World, Markus Jentsch will assume Cheetham’s duties at the venue until a permanent replacement can be identified.