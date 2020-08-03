Def Leppard & ZZ TOp Cancel 20/20 Vision Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — British rock icons Def Leppard announced that they have canceled their 2020 Vision tour due to the coronavirus.
The Live Nation-produced tour was originally scheduled to kick September 21st at the Times Union Center in Albany, with additional dates scheduled through October when the tour was scheduled to conclude at Spokane Arena, in Spokane Washington.
ZZ Top had signed on to appear as special guests on the tour.
However, unlike many tours that have been impacted by COVID-19, there are no plans to reschedule any affected date at this point. Def Leppard are next scheduled for a series of stadium shows starting at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on June 19th 2021.
In a statement, a rep for Def Leppard said, “Regretfully, we will not be moving forward with our 20/20 Vision tour with ZZ Top out of caution for our fans and crew. Our collective safety is most important at this time.
“We look forward to getting back on the road and seeing you soon. Tickets will automatically be refunded at point of purchase. For more info, please visit livenation.com/refund.”
Affected dates include:
September 21 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center
September 23 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
September 25 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson Boling Arena
September 26 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater
September 28 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater
September 30 – Bossier City, LA – CenturyLink Center
October 02 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
October 03 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
October 05 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena
October 07 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha
October 09 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
October 10 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
October 12 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center
October 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
October 17 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
October 18 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena