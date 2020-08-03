Def Leppard & ZZ TOp Cancel 20/20 Vision Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — British rock icons Def Leppard announced that they have canceled their 2020 Vision tour due to the coronavirus.

The Live Nation-produced tour was originally scheduled to kick September 21st at the Times Union Center in Albany, with additional dates scheduled through October when the tour was scheduled to conclude at Spokane Arena, in Spokane Washington.

ZZ Top had signed on to appear as special guests on the tour.

However, unlike many tours that have been impacted by COVID-19, there are no plans to reschedule any affected date at this point. Def Leppard are next scheduled for a series of stadium shows starting at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on June 19th 2021.

In a statement, a rep for Def Leppard said, “Regretfully, we will not be moving forward with our 20/20 Vision tour with ZZ Top out of caution for our fans and crew. Our collective safety is most important at this time.

“We look forward to getting back on the road and seeing you soon. Tickets will automatically be refunded at point of purchase. For more info, please visit livenation.com/refund.”

Affected dates include:

September 21 – Albany, NY – Times Union Center

September 23 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veteran United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

September 25 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson Boling Arena

September 26 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

September 28 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

September 30 – Bossier City, LA – CenturyLink Center

October 02 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

October 03 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

October 05 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

October 07 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

October 09 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

October 10 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

October 12 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center

October 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

October 17 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

October 18 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena