Metallica To Headline Encore’s Drive-In Nights Series Concert On August 29th

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) — Rock legends Metallica announced plans to return to the stage for the first time in almost a year when they headline a performance as part of the Encore Drive-In Nights series.

The show will be shot for the Encore Drive-In Nights Series at a location near the band’s Northern California headquarters and will be professionally edited before it is shown at hundreds of drive-in and outdoor theaters across the United States and Canada on August 29th.

For the show, Metallica will draw on material from their extensive catalog for a selection of fan-favorites.

“In all of rock, it literally doesn’t get any bigger than Metallica,” said Walter Kinzie CEO of Encore Live. “Over the course of their career these guys have completely redefined rock, touring and frankly what’s possible in terms of success in this industry. We’ve seen with our first two Encore Nights Drive-In concerts that fans absolutely dig the drive-in experience and we know that Metallica is going to blow the top off of this thing and take it to a whole new level.”

The show is part of the Encore Drive-In Nights Series, which is presented by event production company Encore Live. Since June, Encore Live has partnered with drive-in theaters across the country to provide bring live music and entertainment to local venues across the U.S.

Drive-in theaters hosting the concert will adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended guidelines as well as all state and local health mandates. Staff will wear personal protective equipment and enforce at least six feet of space between cars.

The series will also use contactless payment and ticketing systems and limit capacity in restrooms. Guidelines around concessions will be enforced to abide by individual state regulations.

Tickets will be sold by the carload, which will cover up to six people per show.