Joe Litvag Named President Of Live Events At Danny Wimmer Presents

(CelebrityAccess) — Festival and live entertainment producer and promoter Danny Wimmer Presents announced teh hire of veteran entertainment executive Joe Litvag as its President of Live Events.

In this newly created role, Litvag will oversee the operation of DWP festivals and concerts as well as the company’s growth into the world of venue management, booking, national touring, event services and more.

“Getting Joe on our team is a move we have wanted to make for a long, long time. Joe’s experience and leadership will be essential to our success as DWP continues to invest in new opportunities,” commented Danny Hayes, DWP’s Chief Executive Officer.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join my great friends at DWP,” added Litvag. “This team has built an incredible business, and it’s poised for explosive growth going forward. I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Litvag joins DWP with more than 2 decades of experience in the live entertainment industry, including his most recent stint as President of Live Entertainment at Blackbird Presents.

Prior to joining Blackbird Presents, Litvag did a 15-year stint at AEG, serving most recently as Senior Vice President, but he left the company in 2018.

Previously, he was Vice President of Concerts at Contemporary Productions/SFX Entertainment.

Litvag sat down with CelebrityAccess’ own Larry LeBlanc for an interview in August 2018.