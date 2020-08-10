Firewater Music Festival Canceled For 2020, Will Regroup For 2021

KANSAS CITY, MO (CelebrityAccess) — Southern rock band Whiskey Myers announced that the inaugural edition of their curated Firewater Music Festival has been canceled for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The music fest and outdoor ‘lifestyle event’ was originally slated to take place in October 2020 but has now been rescheduled to Sept. 30 – Oct. 2, 2021.

“For the last four months, we’ve navigated the rollercoaster of information and emotional ups and downs of this terrible pandemic. Guided by experts in public health and safety, we chose to keep moving forward in hopes the situation would improve. However, as we continue to face uncertainties, we will not take a risk with the safety of the people who matter the most to us; our families and our fans,” a rep for Whiskey Myers said in a statement announcing the reschedule.

For fans who have already purchased tickets, they will automatically roll over and be eligible for the festival in 2021. Refunds will also be available for one month, starting on August 13th.

As well, a majority of the artists that had previously been announced for the festival will be on the lineup for next year, including Whitey Morgan, Ray Wylie Hubbard, the Steel Woods, and Shane Smith & The Saints.

“Make no mistake – Whiskey Myers & friends are coming back together for an even better launch of Firewater Music Festival in 2021; be sure to mark your calendars. Our entire team has an extra year to plan an unforgettable experience of music, camping and outdoor adventures,” the statement added.