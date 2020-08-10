Spectra Names Jeffrey Goldenberg As General Manager Of The Carteret Performing Arts Center

CARTERET, NJ (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management company Spectra announced the hiring of industry veteran Jeffrey Goldenberg to serve as general manager for Middlesex County’s still under construction Carteret Performing Arts and Events Center.

As general manager at Carteret Performing Arts and Events Center, Goldenberg will oversee operations, project management, strategic marketing, business expansion, vendor relations, sponsorship sales, and contract negotiation.

Goldenberg officially began his new duties on July 27th.

With more than two decades of experience in the industry, Goldenberg most recently serving as general manager at the House of Blues in Boston, Mass, a position he held for 6 years.

“When I left my home state of New Jersey to embark on my career in the entertainment industry, I always had hopes of coming back to my roots here–I couldn’t be more excited to do so at the new Carteret Performing Arts and Events Center,” Goldenberg said. “I’m honored and grateful for the opportunity to work alongside the team at Spectra and introduce this brand-new center to the greater Middlesex community and beyond.”

Set to open later this year, the Carteret Performing Arts and Events Center features a 1,650-seat large, flexible meeting and performance space, 300-seat black box theater, 5,000-sq. ft. art gallery, and a rooftop space accommodating up to 300 people.

When it opens, the Cataret will host live performances—comedy, theater, music, and more—plus trade shows, meetings, and social events.