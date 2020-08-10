MTV Abandons Plans For Indoor Performances For The 2020 VMAs

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — MTV says it has abandoned plans for indoor performances at the upcoming Video Music Awards, and will instead opt for outdoor performances around New York City.

The VMAs were originally planned to take place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for the Aug. 30 and MTV had previously said they will abide by state and local health regulations amid the pandemic.

According to the Associated Press, the shift away from the Barclays Center is due to COVID-19. While the city has seen some of its lowest tranmission rates since the pandemic began.

At the outset of the pandemic in March, Manhattan was one of the first major hotspots for the virus in the U.S.

However, in June, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the awards show would take place at the Barclays Center, a decision that was intended to highlight the city’s successful containment of COVID-19.

BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin are among the performers lined up for the 2020 MTV VMAs.