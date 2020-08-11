ShipRocked 2021 Postponed

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — ASK4 Entertainment, organizers of the high seas cruising music festival ShipRocked, announced that the event has been postponed until later in the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The cruise, which was originally scheduled to get underway in January 2021, will instead sail from May 9 – 14, 2021 on the Carnival Magic, featuring the same ports as the original itinerary.

The lineup for 2021 has has still not been revealed, but the floating festival’s bill for this year’s cruise incldued headliners Halestorm and Alter Bridge, along with Asking Alexandra, Beartooth, Badflower, Buck Stone Cherry, Cane Hill, Dead Posey, and more.

“After careful thought and consideration for all of our guests, artists and crew, we have decided to reschedule ShipRocked 2021. We know how eager the ShipRocked Family is to rock hard and vacation harder together again #SOON, and we didn’t want to them to have to wait any longer than necessary, so we’ve pushed the date to spring and look forward to delivering the kind of experience that our guests have grown to love, expect, and deserve,” said ASK4 Entertainment’s Alan Koenig.

Sailing from Miami for a five day cruise, the rescheduled Shiprocked 2021 will make its first-ever visit to the Dominican Republic at Amber Cove near Puerto Plata, and will return to the private island of Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas.

After selling out for the past five years, event organizers have secured a larger larger Carnival Dream class ship for next year’s voyage. As of now, staterooms currently about 90% sold out, ASK4 reports.

Passes for the January cruise will automatically roll over to the later date and a full refund, with no cancellation fees is available for fans who can’t make the scene.