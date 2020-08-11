NAMM Cancels Winter Show, Announces Believe In Music Week

The Winter edition of the NAMM trade show has been officially canceled according to a statement by the National Association of Music Merchants.

In its place, the show will shift to an online format, and will be recast as Believe in Music: The global gathering to unify and support the people who bring music to the world.

Believe in Music, which is currently scheduled for the the week of January 18, 2021, will feature a mix of educational programming for industry professionals, which will be streamed via BelieveinMusic.tv as well digital replacement for NAMM’s conference marketplace, creating a forum for buyers and sellers to connect.

While not as a direct replacement for the traditional NAMM trade show, the Believe in Music week will try to fill a similar role for NAMM member companies through networking and AI matchmaking, and business-to-business-focused opportunities.

In addition, the Believe in Music program will include the 36th TEC Awards which recognizes the achievements of audio professionals and companies, and the The Top 100 Dealer Awards, which honors music retailers.

“While it remains unsafe for us to gather in person in January, Believe in Music week will use new, intuitive technology to connect us all to harness the incredible energy that happens when we come together. With a robust marketplace to launch new products and share your brand story, Believe in Music will also feature networking and matchmaking for our buyers and our sellers, education for all segments of the industry, and live music and concerts. And just like at all NAMM events, these activities will raise awareness and financial support to serve our NAMM family across our Circle of Benefits model. Believe in Music week will be a critical step for our industry to help us prepare for the new year and new opportunities,” said NAMM President & CEO Joe Lamond.

For those interested in participating or to learn more, please visit https://believeinmusic.tv/ to sign-up for future updates.