Chef's Table
RBC Ottawa Bluesfest Organizers Announce ‘The Chef’s Table at the National Arts Centre’

Ian CourtneyPosted on by Ian Courtney  Contact Me
OTTAWA, Ontario (CelebrityAccess) — The team behind the Ottawa Bluesfst announced the details of The Ontario Festival of Small Halls presents The Chef’s Table at the National Arts Centre, an multi-weekend event featuring music and farm-to-table food served up at a waterfront location.

The events, conducted in partnership with the National Arts Centre, will take place over three weekends in September on the terrace of the NAC’s 1 Elgin, formerly known as Le Café.

The three weekend events will feature some of Canada’s leading chefs, including Helena Loureiro of Portus 360 and Helena Restaurant in Montreal; Kenton Leier of NAC; Pascal Ménard of Global Affairs Canada and Rideau Gate; Ian Bilodeau, chef at the Museum of History; and Sheila Flaherty of sijjakkut in Iqaluit.

Musical guests include Dueling Pianos, the HOROJO Trio, composed of Jamie Holmes, Jeff Rogers, and JW-Jones, and Rebecca Noelle.

“The Chef’s Table was created to highlight world class chefs utilizing local farm products to create a ‘farm-to-table’ experience. Our 2020 series partners with the NAC to present this in a truly unforgettable way—an outdoor dining experience on a terrace in the heart of the city, listening to live music performed on a boat moored on the Rideau Canal, a UNESCO world heritage site,” says Mark Monahan, the event’s executive director.

Tickets went on sale today and can be purchased online at: http://thefestivalofsmallhalls.com

