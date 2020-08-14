A Re-Imagined Caprices Festival To Take Place In Switzerland In September

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (CelebrityAccess) — After it was rescheduled from its original date in April, organizers of the 17th edition of Caprices Festival announced that the event will take place in the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana across two weekends in September.

The festival boasts an EDM heavy lineup that includes ven Vath, Ricardo Villalobos, Mathew Jonson (live), Sonja Moonear, Behrouz, Damian Lazarus, Guy Gerber, Archie Hamilton, Dorian Paic, Traumer, Steve Rachmad, Agents of Time, and Dubfire, among others.

However, in a nod to the reality of life during the coronavirus pandemic, the event will be scaled back for 2020, and instead of four stages of music, the festival will feature just two.

Additionally, the capacity of the event was reduced to 1000 people per stage, with each stage area split into smaller zones that can accommodate a maximum of 300 people.

Along with the music, the 2020 edition of the Caprices Festival will feature high end restaurants and eateries that include award-winning restaurants, a variety of boutique shops, and a wellness center.

Tickets for the April edition remain valid for the September edition. However for fans who can’t make it this year, refunds will be available within a limited window.