Former Paradigm Agents Partner To Launch TBA

LOS ANGELES & NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Four veteran music agents — Marshall Betts, Avery McTaggart, Amy Davidman, Ryan Craven, and Devin Landau — have teamed up to launch their own talent agency, TBA.

With offices in New York and Los Angeles, the team at TBA also includes Samantha Tacón, who will serve as the agency’s Head of Artist Creative Strategy, and Katie Nowak, who has been named head of marketing.

Additional agents attached to the new venture include Josh Mulder, Chris Danis, Lauren McCauley, and Lindsey Schiffman to round out the TBA team.

“The music business, and specifically the agency business has changed overnight and we are poised to meet the needs and demands of the new landscape. We are adaptable, we are efficient, we match the creativity of our clientele—in ways truly unlike any existing agency. Our mission is to maintain collaborative, ongoing relationships with our artists and their teams that breed new thinking and long-term success. With decades of experience, we are able to navigate the uncharted territory ahead by thinking nimbly, acting bravely, and utilizing our core relationships within the music industry. We don’t want to be a corporate, faceless entity, and know that’s not a requirement to operate at the highest level,” said Avery McTaggart.

“Now is the perfect time to create a new agency for the new music business. We want to help the arts community come back as a whole, and we see this as an exciting investment everyone on our team is able to make. Creating new deals and working on the evolving role of an agent with promoters and managers is something that will change over the next few years and we’re in a perfect position to be a leader in that field. We’re honest, hardworking, and passionate people who see an opportunity to create something different with our clients that will reflect our core values.” added Marshall Betts.

Collectively, TBA launches with a group of agents who has decades of experience in the live touring sector. They also hit the ground running with an impressive client roster that includes The War on Drugs, Courtney Barnett, CHVRCHES, Jungle, Purity Ring, Remi Wolf, The Midnight, Cuco, Bob Moses, Alvvays, Tycho, Pablo Vittar, Jawny, Mura Masa, Boy Pablo, Beirut, Yaeji, Jawny, Pabllo Vittar, The Marias, Hot Chip, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Matt Maeson, Jay Som, Tune yards, Pink Martini, Cut Copy, Madame Ghandi, Caribou, Helado Negro, Haitus Kaiyote, José González, Orion Sun, Julia Jacklin, and more.