Billie Eilish Featured In Backstage With Crew Nation

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Gloomy electropop icon Billie Eilish is giving her fans a behind-the-scenes look at the team who make her concerts possible in the latest episode of Backstage with Crew Nation.

The video, which features Eilish conducts backstage and impromptu interviews with the members of her crew who helped to bring her latest concert Where Do We Go? The Livestream to life.

Along with the video, Eilish created two pieces of exclusive, branded merch with the proceeds pledged to support Crew Nation and is available for purchase now at the Crew Nation store.

Launched in April, the Crew Nation Fund helps to support touring and venue crews who are currently out of work due to the near total shutdown of the live events industry due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Live Nation’s Music Forward Foundation, the Crew Nation relief fund has raised $15M so far and has assisted 15,000 out of work crew members. Crew Nation hopes to redouble their efforts and has announced a new fundraising goal of $30 million in furtherance of its mission.