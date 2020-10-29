Aloe Blacc, Warren Haynes, Wallows Among The Headliners For Second Rolling Stone Fridays For Unity Event

(CelebrityAccess) — Rolling Stone revealed the lineup for the second Fridays For Unity, a nationwide virtual music and conversation event series featuring some the leading entertainers and political figures in America.

The event, which will be livestream on October 30th, will feature performances from Aloe Blacc, Wallows, Local Natives, Margo Price, Adia Victoria, Head & The Heart, Cautious Clay, Warren Haynes, Portugal. The Man, and more.

The lineup for October 30th also includes appearances by a host of high-profile guests, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren, and Sherrod Brown, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Billie Eilish, Issa Rae, Yara Shahidi, Stephen Curry, Keke Palmer, Sarah Silverman, Judd Apatow, Pada Lakshmi, Jidenna, and more.

As well, Senator Bernie Sanders will participate in a discussion with activist and radio host Killer Mike, Mayor and former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will talk with actor and director Paul Rudd, and Sen. Sherrod Bown will talk with nationally syndicated journalist Connie Shultz, and singer-songwriter and frontman of The National Matt Berninger.

A special bonus conversation with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and rapper/activist Princess Nokia to air on Rolling Stone on Nov 2.

Fridays For Unity is partnered with Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight Action and Civics For The Culture and was created by Blue Marble Partners, LLC.

The festivities will be streamed via the Rolling Stone YouTube page.