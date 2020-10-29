JAM Productions Signs Ticketing Deal With AXS

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — Fiercely independent concert promoter JAM Productions has signed a long-term agreement for ticketing services with AEG’s AXS event ticketing platform.

JAM will first begin to roll out the AXS mobile-first solution at Chicago’s Riviera Theatre, The Vic, and Park West starting in late 2020.

As part of the deal, AXS will provide products and services that include ticketing, real-time reporting, and marketing tools and 3D seat maps, to JAM’s venue inventory.

“As an independent concert promoter and venue operator, we look for every opportunity to compete more effectively. When we evaluated our options, it was clear that only AXS could give us all the tools we need to improve the fan experience and drive incremental revenue, along with better functionality to manage our business. We are excited to partner with them,” said Jerry Mickelson, CEO of JAM.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with Jerry and his team at JAM to provide a premium ticketing solution and white glove service for concerts and events at his iconic venues,” added Dead DeWulf, SVP-Music for AXS.