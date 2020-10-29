The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Richard Gottehrer

Richard Gottehrer is a songwriter, artist, producer, label owner and tech entrepreneur. “My Boyfriend’s Back,” “I Want Candy,” “Sorrow,” Sire Records, Blondie, Robert Gordon, Richard Hell and the Voidoids, Marshall Crenshaw, the Go-Go’s, the Orchard…need I say more?

