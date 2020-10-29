Crowded House Headed For A Live Tour In New Zealand In Early 2021

(CelebrityAccess) — Australian indie rock legends Crowded House are lined up for a tour of New Zealand that is set to kick off early next year.

Produced by Live Nation, Crowded House’s “To The Islands Tour” will hit the road on March 4th at Claudelands Arena in Hamilton with nine additional dates scheduled through the month before the run wraps at the Bowl of Brooklands in New Plymouth on March 20th.

The tour will feature founding members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour along with producer and keyboardist Mitchell Froom, guitarist and singer Liam Finn and drummer Elroy Finn.

Along with the tour, Crowded House recently debuted their first new music in more than a decade with the single “Whatever You Want.”

The shows will be live as New Zealand has had only limited impact from coronavirus. While much of the western world has seen a sharp uptick in new cases in recent weeks, New Zealand has reported just 69 new confirmed infections since mid October.

“We are thrilled and highly energized to be touring NZ in March. The shows will be a joyous occasion for us, with all the songs from our history that still resonate, some new music to unveil and our home crowds to share all that with…feeling truly blessed,” said Neil Finn.