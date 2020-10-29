Kroenke Sports & Entertainment Signs A Multi-Venue Naming Rights Deal With Ball

(CelebrityAccess) — Denver’s Pepsi Center will soon be known as Ball Arena, after Kroenke Sports & Entertainment struck a wide-ranging partnership with packaging company Ball that includes naming rights for three major sports facilities in Kroenke’s portfolio.

Through the deal, Ball has secured naming rights at KSE’s ‘hometown’ arena in Denver, which serves as home court for the NBA’s Denver Nuggets, NHL’s Colorado Avalanche and NLL’s Colorado Mammoth, as well as concerts and family entertainment.

Ball and KSE will also partner with the Premier League’s Arsenal F.C., which plays in London’s Emirates Stadium, and the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and their home stadium, SoFi Stadium.

In addition to naming rights, the deal also gives Ball the concessions for in-venue aluminum beverage packaging. Ball currently manufactures about 50% of the aluminum beverage cans used in North America.

At Ball Arena in Denver, Ball will be KSE’s Official and Exclusive Sustainability Partner, working with KSE to shift venue concessions to aluminum beverage packaging – cans, bottles and cups – for 100 percent of the venue’s concessions, with the goal of implementing a closed loop system by 2022.

Similar agreements are in place at Emirates Stadium and SoFi Stadium, the company said.

“This is an important moment in sports and entertainment, and we are proud to partner with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment to advance sustainability in venues by implementing real-world solutions to the packaging waste crisis,” said John A. Hayes, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Ball Corporation. “We are committed to making recycling an easy, everyday choice for consumers by providing them with infinitely recyclable aluminum cans, bottles and cups that can be used and back on a store shelf in just 60 days, and enhancing recycling infrastructure in venues. We look forward to continuing to work with KSE to bring about positive change for years to come.”