Salty Artist Management Adds Four New Managers

(CelebrityAccess) — Independent management company Salty Artist Management announced the expansion of their team with the addition of four new managers, as well as an expanded roster.

In a social media post, Salty Artists welcomed new managers Andrew Baker, Ben Locke, Eric Chen, and Tony Messina-Doerning.

Baker, who represents artists Slow Pulp and Jackie Hayes, most recently served as a manager at Slapped Mag LLC but previously did a stint as the founder and lead journalist at Slapped Magazine.

Ben Locke, who founded digital marketing company Invertebrate, most recently toiled at in an A&R role at Warner’s ADA.

Eric Chen, and Tony Messina-Doerning both previously co-managed Kate Bollinger while at Brooklyn-based Model/Actriz. Chen also did a stint at Fat Possum Records and Brilliant Corners Artist Management, where he worked as both a manager and A&R coordinator.

Tony Messina-Doerning most recently served in an A&R role at Nice Life Recording Company and he will continue in that capacity after linking with Salty Artist.

“We’ve always tried to find like-minded people, who we’re fans of as managers and also fans of their rosters to make this a bigger dream and a larger agency,” Salty Artist co-founder Chris Crowley told Billboard. “These three are people that we’ve been massive fans of and friends with for a long time.”

New roster additions for Salty Artist include ella jane, Huck, Jackie Hayes, Kate Bollinger, Miloe, Model/Actriz, Momma, Slow Pulp, and Soft Glas.