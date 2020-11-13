Lineup Announced For The Virtual Edition Of Ottawa’s CityFolk Festival

OTTAWA, Ont. (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of Ottawa’s CityFolk music festival announced the lineup for the virtual edition of the event which will take place of annual outdoor live event which is on hiatus this year due to the pandemic.

The virtual edition of CityFolk will feature professionally produced concerts from two virtual stages, taking place from 5:30 p.m. to approximately 10 p.m. on Friday, November 27 and Saturday, November 28.

The lineup for November 27 includes scheduled performances by Steve Earle; Hawksley Workman; Devin Cuddy; Hannah Georgas; NQ Arbuckle; Wild Rivers; Theo Tams.

Performances on November 28 will include Jason Isbell; Tim Baker; The Abrams; Great Lake Swimmers; Ben Caplan; Tom Wilson; Nambi; and Johnny Shay.

“Although the event can’t take place on the Great Lawn at Lansdowne Park this year, we’re happy to be able to invite music fans from across Canada and around the world to our virtual edition on November 27 and 28,” says Mark Monahan, CityFolk’s executive director.

The live stream will be ticketed and tickets are valid for one streaming device, allowing fans to watch with their friends and family via Apple TV, Chromecast, laptop, or mobile device.

Tickets can either be purchased on a per-day basis or for the entire weekend and range from $17.50-$27.50 CAD, inclusive of fees/taxes.