Six Injured In North Carolina Nightclub Shooting

GASTONIA, NC (CelebrityAccess) — A shooting in a North Carolina nightclub on Thursday night left six people injured, including two police officers.

According to NBC News, police in Gastonia were called to the shooting which broke out shortly after 11 PM at Remedies Nightclub in the Charlotte suburb of Gastonia.

Authorities did not detail how the altercation started but two off duty police officers at the club attempted to intervene in a fight, which escalated into a shooting that left the pair with nonfatal injuries, Gastonia police said.

The wounded officers, identified as Sgt. E. Nelson and M. Lewis, were working off duty at the club, according to police.

Four other victims were injured in the incident and treated at a nearby hospital.

Two men – Alonzo Lewis Hamilton and Allen Slaughter – were arrested after the incident and face charges that include six counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, police said.