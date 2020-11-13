The ASM Global-Managed DCU Center To Host A Field Hospital

WORCESTER, MA (CelebrityAccess) — Massachusetts, Governor Charlie Baker announced on Friday that a coronavirus field hospital will re-open at the ASM Global-managed DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The facility, which will provide beds for 240 patients, is expected to be ready for use as soon as the first week of December, CBS News reported.

In a press conference on Friday, the Governor said that UMass Memorial was effectively full of patients but at least for now, the DCU Center was the only facility being repursed as a medical center.

“I think you’re likely going to see us set up others,” Baker said at a news conference.

UMass Memorial Medical Center President Dr. Eric Dickson also stated that the hospital in Worcester was full and has begun canceling elective procedures to help frontline medical staff to cope with the rapidly expanding demand.

“Every single person in Massachusetts needs to appreciate the significance of their role in dealing with the spread of this virus,” Baker continued. “People need to change their behavior and get serious about who they spend time with, how they act.”

He added, “We’re living in a pandemic. I know some people would prefer to think otherwise, but it’s true; and it’s real.”