Steve Earle, Emmylou Harris, Graham Nash Among The Headliners For John Henry’s Friends, A Benefit Concert For The Keswell School

(CelebrityAccess) — Musician/author/playwright/activist Steve Earle is teaming up with Luck Productions and City Winery to host the 6th annual John Henry’s Friends benefit concert which raises money for The Keswell School, an educational program for children and young adults with autism.

The concert, which, unsurprisingly, is going virtual this year, will take place on December 13th with a lineup that includes Steve Earle & The Dukes, Emmylou Harris, Graham Nash, Jackson Browne, Lucinda Williams, Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires, Josh Ritter, Matt Savage, Shawn Colvin, The Mastersons, and Warren Haynes.

All donations raised through the live stream will go to benefit the Keswell School, which provides educational, therapeutic, and supportive services for children diagnosed with ASD and their families.

The school has particular connection for Earle as his son, for whom the event was named, is a student.

“Well, 2020 has pretty much sucked so far,” said Steve Earle. “It’s been tough on everybody, including those of us in the performing arts, who, after all, depend on the patronage of live audiences for our very livelihood. Therefore, I’m especially grateful that some of my favorite people have come together against all odds to support a cause that is near and dear to my heart, the Keswell School. Since we’ve been doing these shows, they are always my favorite day of the year…good music, good friends, and a good cause. This year’s performers are alumni, one and all, and I’m eternally grateful to each and every one for suiting up and showing up in the hour of our school’s greatest need.”

For more information or to make a donation for the cause, check: luck.stream/johnhenrysfriends.