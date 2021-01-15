Bandcamp Expands No-Risk Vinyl Pressing, Sales Offer

(Hypebot) — Bandcamp has expanded its no risk vinyl pressing, sales, and shipping program to many more artists.

Launched as a pilot program in April 2019, Bandcamp coordinates production based on advance orders, ships the records, fulfills digital orders, and handles customer support.

50 projects later, Bandcamp has shipped 13,0000 records to fans in 65 countries.

“Vinyl sales on Bandcamp are booming: last year, fans bought 2 million LPs through the site, double the year prior,” says Bandcamp co-founder Ethan Diamond. “And for the artists and labels who sell vinyl, it now makes up 50% of their overall revenue. Yet only 12% of the albums with sales on Bandcamp in 2020 offered a vinyl version, leaving a large source of potential artist revenue on the table.”

Now Bandcamp has sent an invitation to 10,000 more artists to participate in the no-risk vinyl program.

“We’ll make the service available to many more artists over the remainder of 2021 and look forward to helping you bring your vinyl project to life,” promises Diamond.