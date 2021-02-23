The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences Prepares For Its Official Debut

LUBBOCK, TX (CelebrityAccess) — The City of Lubbock is home to a brand new, state-of-the-art performance venue, The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences.

The new performance venue, which is slated to officially open in the summer of 2021, will service performing arts community including the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra, Ballet Lubbock, and the Lubbock Independent School District.

The new 218,000-square-foot facility includes the 2,297-seat Helen DeVitt Jones Theater, the 415-person Crickets Theater, and other flexible spaces for rehearsal and performance, as well as a restaurant, two multi-purpose rooms and an outdoor covered amphitheater.

“We are thrilled to finally begin welcoming audiences into The Buddy Holly Hall and to give the people of Lubbock and the region the state-of-the-art facilities our incredible performers deserve,” said Tim Collins, Chairman of the Board of the Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association which founded and operates the Hall. “Diamond Schmitt deeply understood our community’s dream to create a performing arts campus that promotes entertainment for our region, while also serving as an arts education hub and a cornerstone for downtown revitalization. The result is a beautiful, world-class space unlike anything in our area that will bring our community together and create a new destination for the arts in Lubbock. We can’t wait to celebrate this momentous occasion with a grand opening this summer, when it’s safer for everyone to gather together in person.”

The Hall is named for Lubbock native Buddy Holly, who, with his iconic glasses, and his band The Crickets, played a key role in the development of modern rock n’ roll.

With a price tag of $158 million, the facility was designed by architectural firm Diamond Schmitt and privately funded, owned and operated by the Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association (LEPAA), with 100% of all contributions directly funding construction of the project.

Ongoing operations and event management will be overseen by facilities management firm ASM Global, which launched in 2019 following a merger between AEG Facilities and SMG Worldwide.