The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Ed Bicknell

Most famously the manager of Dire Straits, Ed Bicknell started out as a drummer before becoming an agent and a manager and a drummer once again (you can hear him with the Notting Hillbillies!) Ed takes us all the way from the fifties in the U.K. to the agency world of today, with stops at the Shadows, the Beatles, Gerry Rafferty and so much more. Ed tells a good tale, you’ll love hearing the history from him. (Recorded live at the International Live Music Conference.)

