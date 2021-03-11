The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
Bob Lefsetz Breaking News Industry Insider Industry News Lefsetz Podcast

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Ed Bicknell

Bob LefsetzPosted on by Bob Lefsetz  Contact Me
25 0

Most famously the manager of Dire Straits, Ed Bicknell started out as a drummer before becoming an agent and a manager and a drummer once again (you can hear him with the Notting Hillbillies!) Ed takes us all the way from the fifties in the U.K. to the agency world of today, with stops at the Shadows, the Beatles, Gerry Rafferty and so much more. Ed tells a good tale, you’ll love hearing the history from him. (Recorded live at the International Live Music Conference.)

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ed-bicknell/id1316200737?i=1000512535921

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2SjCIemyt4JkrAbdu5kpTl?si=5XjECzMwQKyjhLkN3hTP_A

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/episode/ed-bicknell-82306638

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/The-Bob-Lefsetz-Podcast

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post