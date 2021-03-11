Anthony Martini Named CEO Of Royalty Exchange

DENVER, CO (CelebrityAccess) — Music IP investment platform Royalty Exchange has named veteran label exec and artist manager Anthony Martini as its new CEO, effective immediately.

In his new role, Martini replaces Royalty Exchange’s founder Matt Smith, who will step into a new role as Chairman of the company’s board of directors.

“I’ve always enjoyed the thrill of finding the next big artist, but this time I’ve found the next big company,” said Martini. “Royalty Exchange is disrupting the financial landscape of the music business in favor of those who actually create the value in this industry—the artists. That’s a mission I can get behind and take to the next level.”

Martini began his career in the industry as an artist manager at several companies, including Crush Management where he discovered and developed rapper Tyga, among other acts. Martini also held a senior role at music licensing platform Jingle Punks where he helped to facilite its sale to Canadian music publisher Anthem as part of a deal announced in 2015.

Most recently, Martini launched the independent record label Commission Records, which signed artists such as Lil’ Dicky and MadeinTYO. He sold a majority stake in the company to Big Noise in 2019.

“I joined Royalty Exchange because it’s the only company built to serve all artists, not just the most successful few,” Martini said. “Superstar artists already make plenty of money, so they shouldn’t be the only ones to profit from today’s music catalog gold rush. Our marketplace allows any artist, big or small, to set their own terms and tap into this unprecedented demand for music royalties.”