Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton To Host The 56th Annual ACM Awards

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Academy of Country Music. dick clark productions and broadcast partner CBS, announced that country artists Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton are lined up to host the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards.

Urban, who is a 15-time ACM winner, is returning for his second year of hosting the awards show, while Guyton, who is also nominated for the ACM’s New Female Artist of the Year, will be making her first appearance as host of the awards gala.

Both Guyton and Urban teamed up at last year’s CMA Awards with Urban as a surprise guest on the piano for a rendition of Guyton’s hit song “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?”

“I’m beyond thrilled to be co-hosting with my friend Mickey,” said Urban. “I love that finally everyone will get to see her infectious energy and uber creative spirit in full light.”

“Last year I had the opportunity to perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards with someone I long admired, Keith Urban, and this year I am incredibly excited to share hosting duties with him,” said Guyton. “As I’ve said before ‘if you can see it, you can be it,’ and it’s such an honor to step onto the ACM stage as the first ever Black woman to host the show. Over the years, the Academy of Country Music has always been a home for me through opportunities both onstage and throughout their work on diversity and inclusion. This is a moment of great significance for me and I am so thrilled to share it with all the fans.”

Set for April 18th, the 56th ACM Awards will take place in Nashville this year and will be broadcast live from three noted country music venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe. The awards show will be broadcast via CBS and will be available on demand via streaming on CBS’ Paramount+ platform.