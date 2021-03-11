British Rocker YUNGBLUD Launches The 2021 Edition Of NIVA’s Music Nights Concert Series Live From The Troubadour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The National Independent Venue Association’s Music Nights virtual concert series resumed on Thursday with a performance by rising UK rock star YUNGBLUD.

For the performance, powered by NIVA and livestream studio Bulldog DM, YUNGBLUD took the stage at the Troubadour in Los Angeles concert venue to help raise money to support NIVA’s Emergency Relief Fund and the organization’s advocacy efforts.

The show feature multiple cameras and integrated graphics as well as special guests Avril Lavigne, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Hoodie, Dave Navarro, and Tommy Lee.

If you missed the performance but want to check it out or make a donation to the cause, the show will be available at NIVA’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/c/NIVA/featured.

“We’re thrilled to help NIVA and YouTube kick off the 2021 series with such a great artist performing in such a historic venue. NIVA is crucial to the overall music and live entertainment ecosystem and we consider it an honor to bring our innovative and trusted livestream capabilities to this series and help further the critical mission of the Emergency Relief Fund. Fans are really going to enjoy this show which fully integrates with YouTube’s quality live video and audio capabilities,” said Bulldog DM Founder and CEO John Petrocelli.

“Bulldog DM continues to be a great partner in helping us both execute shows from our stages and evangelize that we can support shows, concerts, performances and festivals now and post pandemic. YUNGBLUD and the future Music Nights shows will continue to showcase artists and our venues and the possibilities our association can empower,” said Stephen Sternschien, Treasurer of NIVA and co-owner of Austin TX’s Empire Garage, Empire Control Room and The Parish independent music venues.